Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Notification to recruit over 9,000 posts to be out soon — details here

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Rajasthan Police is soon going to come out with a notification for 9306 vacant posts. Applications will be invited for the posts of constable and sub-inspector. Recently, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asked the state police to start the recruitment process. The chief minister in a tweet said: "Directed for initiating recruitment on 8,600 vacant posts of constables and 706 posts of sub-inspectors." As per reports, online forms will be available for 8600 constables and 706 sub-inspector posts. The Rajasthan Police's official website will soon notify the recruitment drive. Interested candidates who are looking to apply must have at least passed class 10th from any board recognized by the government. While the minimum age of candidates must be 18, the maximum age should be 22. Selection of candidates will be done through of written test, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, skill test as well as a medical test. The candidates looking to apply are advised to keep a track on the notification. Recently, the Gujarat Police also announced its decision to recruit 10,000 personnel in coming days. The proposal to recruit police personnel was cleared by the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The announcement to recruit as many policemen were made by state home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja. Jadeja, while speaking about the recruitment of personnel said, \u201cAbout 50,000 police personnel were recruited in the state over the last 10 years. But the Gujarat police department requires more personnel and CM Vijay Rupani has given his consent to a proposal for recruitment of over 10,000 personnel.\u201d He also spoke of the efficiency and functioning of the department that has improved further past several years.