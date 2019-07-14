Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Over 9300 posts on offer soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert!

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Good news for Government Job seekers as the Rajasthan government is all set to initiate the recruitment of more than 9300 police posts soon. If you are looking for a government job in the state of Rajasthan then you are in luck as the notification for the same is to be released this month itself. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of Rajasthan Police once the application process has been initiated as fill the registration form. There will be a total of 9306 posts that will go on offer for the posts of Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI).

The instructions for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Constable and SI was instructed by Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. According to a tweet he posted, Gehlot said, ‘In a high-level review meeting of the Police Department at the Police Headquarters, the recruitment process of 8 thousand 600 Constables and 706 SI should be started to fill the vacant posts.’ The same was later confirmed by various reports.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the Constable and Sub-Inspector posts on offer should have passed their class 10th examination from a recognized institution. They should also be between the age group of 18 to 22 years.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. For more details, candidates are advised to wait for th release of the official recruitment notification.

Other Recruitments –

Meanwhile, apart from the Police Recruitment, the Government of Rajasthan has also cleared a proposal for the recruitment of 3,835 posts of ‘patwaris’ (revenue officials) in the state. According to a PTI report, CM Ashok Gehlot has given sanction for additional 1,835 posts, taking the total number of recruitment to 3,835. Similarly, recruitment on 801 posts of clerk in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis under the agricultural marketing board.