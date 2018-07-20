Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced; check how to apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates may either fill up their application forms through the departments’ official website .

The Rajasthan Police has issued notification for as many as 623 constables for the MBC Battalion Banswara division. The application has been invited for candidates belonging to Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area of the state. Applicants may apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Those who belong to TSP regions of Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, and Paali are eligible to apply. Online application for the above said posts will start on July 21 and end on August 10 till 23:59 pm .

Candidates may either fill up their application forms through the departments’ official website or through e-kiosk CSC run by Rajasthan Info Services Limited (RISL). Applicants, who are willing to apply online may register on the SSO website and create SSO ID and password if not done earlier.

Applicants may note that candidates for general category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 400. While for SC and ST category candidates, application fee to be submitted is Rs. 350, for candidates whose family income is less than 2.5 lakh is Rs. 350.

Applicants applying for above said posts must have passed class 8 from any recognised school. The person must also have the working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script. He/she must also have knowledge about the culture and traditions of the state.

Candidates applying for these posts will have to undergo OMR based written exam, physical efficiency test, and efficiency test.