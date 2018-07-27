Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Apply for jail prahari at www.jailprahariraj2018.in

The fee for the application form is Rs 500 for all. However, the fee is Rs 400 for the candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Rajasthan state.

The Rajasthan government’s jail department has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment for the post of Prahari. A total of 670 posts are on offer and recruitment will be done by group and category wise. Candidates can apply online on the official website at www.jailprahariraj2018.in. or through e-kiosks. Candidates can find the list of e-kiosks on www.emitra.gov.in.

The fee for the application form is Rs 500 for all. However, the fee is Rs 400 for the candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Rajasthan state.

As per the official notification, the last to apply is August 16, 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and physical assessment test.

The date of the written test is tentatively in September or October.

According to the notification, admit cards will be uploaded on the official website 14 days before the examination date.

Eligibility:

To apply for the jail prahari, an applicant must have passed class 10 examination or any equivalent from a recognized board. The applicant must have the knowledge of Rajasthani culture and working knowledge of Hindi is also mandatory.

The number of posts available for General category is 392, for OBC (122), for MBC (1), SC (114), ST (104). The age of an applicant must be between 18 and 26 as on January 1, 2019.

The written examination will consist of 400 marks. Physical test will be of 100 marks.