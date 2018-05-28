Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 13,142; apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates interested to apply for these posts may do so through the online mode on or before June 15.

The Director General of Police Rajasthan is looking to fulfill 13,142 posts of constables in a number of departments in the state police. Candidates are advised to apply within three weeks (15 June 2018) from the date of publication of the notification. Candidates may apply at www.recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process has already started since May 25. Written test is likely to be held in the middle of July.

Important Dates

Beginning of submission of online application: May 25, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: 15 June 2018 (21 days from the date of publication of notification)

Tentative Date for written exam: Middle of July 2018

Vacancy Details

Constable Driver (Common Area) – 743 Posts

Constable General (Common Area) – 11084 Posts

Constable Horse Rider (Common Area – 34 Posts

Constable Band (Common Area) – 132 Posts

Constable General (TSP Area) – 872 Posts

Constable Dog Squad (Common Area) – 17 Posts

Constable Operator (Common Area) – 202 Posts

Constable Driver (Sahria Area) – 13 Posts

Constable General (Saharia Area) – 15 Posts

Constable Band (TSP Area) – 12 Posts

Constable Driver (TSP Area) – 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

District Police/Intelligence: Candidates looking to apply for this posts must have passed at least class 10th or equivalent from any recognised Board.

RSC/MBC Battalion: Those looking to apply in this category must have passed at least class 8th pass from any recognised Board.

Police Telecommunication Operator: The person applying for this post must have passed class 12th with Science, Physics and Mathematics from any recognised Board.

Selection Process

Those applying for these posts will be selected through the written test.

How to apply

Candidates interested to apply for these posts may do so through the online mode on or before June 15.

Application Fee

For General/OBC categories, the application fee is Rs. 400.

For SC/ST/Sahria Candidate, the application fee is Rs. 350/-