Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check District & Battalion Wise Results Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022, Sarkari Result 2022 News Updates: Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the results of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 on its website. Candidates appearing for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the results on the official website of Rajasthan Police – police.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates have been advised to download their results using credentials such as registration number, date of birth etc. on the login page.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam was held from May 13 to 16, 2022 and July 2, 2022 for 4388 vacancies. The list of selected candidates has now been uploaded on the official website for Bikaner(3rd), Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner (10th), Delhi, and District Banswara battalions. Candidates who have been selected for the post are required to appear for a physical efficiency test. The date and time for PET/PST is yet not confirmed. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on physical exam dates.

How and where to download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police – police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Click on the respective link of results. Then, a PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: Check List of Districts and Battalions

Rajasthan Home Guard

District – Banswara

District Dungarpur

District Pratapgarh

GRP Jodhpur

CID (CB) Jaipur

MBC Banswara

MBC Kherwara

MBC Banswara

MBC Kherwara

Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Pratapgarh

14th Battalion RAC Hill Bharatpur

5th Battalion RAC Jaipur

4th Battalion RAC Jaipur

Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion RAC Ajmer

3rd Battalion RAC Bikaner

9th Battalion RAC Tonk

2nd Battalion RAC Kota

7th Battalion RAC Bharatpur

10th Battalion RAC Bikaner

12th Battalion RAC Delhi

CID (IB)

District Bikaner