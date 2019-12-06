Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 5,000 posts – check details

The online application form will be available 15 days after the notice is published.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Rajasthan Police has issued notification inviting applications for the post of constable. The department is looking to fill up as many as 5,000 posts. Those interested may do so through official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the online application form will be available 15 days after the notice is published. The exam will be conducted in February/March next year. It will be conducted in the offline mode.

Dates to remember

Notification issued: December 4

Online application begins: December 19 (Tentative)

Last date of Online application: January 19, 2020 (Tentative)

Date of Exam: February/March 2020

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through the process of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST). The written test will have 150 objective type questions for 75 marks. The time limit will be of two hours. Candidates may note that for every correct answer, they will get half marks and for every wrong answer, 25 per cent marks will be deducted.

Age limit

Constable general category candidates: Male candidates applying for this post must not be born before January 2, 1997 and not after January 1, 2002. For women candidates, the age limit is between January 2, 1992 to January 1, 2002.

For constable driver: Male candidates must not be born before January 2, 1992 to January 1, 2002. Female candidates must not be born before January 2, 1989 and not later than January 1, 2002. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates, according to government norms.

How to apply

Candidates willing to apply may do so by visiting the official website from December 19, 2019 (tentative) to January 19, 2020 (tentative).

Application fee

Candidates from general/OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST and reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 350.