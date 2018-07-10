Rajasthan Police Admit card 2018 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in: How to download

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 will recruit for 13,142 constable posts. (website)

Rajasthan Police Admit card 2018 have been released by the state police department on July 10 on its official websites police.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download the admit cards from the above-mentioned websites. The examination for recruiting constables will be held on July 14 and 15 and the candidates aspiring for the same should appear for it on this Saturday and Sunday.

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 will recruit for 13,142 constable posts. The link for checking their respective examination centre district location is recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The number of candidates who have applied this year for the examination is approximately 10 lakh.

Here are the steps to download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018:

Step 1- The candidates are required to log in to the official websites – police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com.

Step 2- Use your SSO ID or password or username to fill in.

Step 3 – Enter the captcha that appears on the screen.

Step 4 – Download your Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018.

Step 5 – Take a printout of your admit card and remember to carry it on the day of the examination.

About Rajasthan police:

The state of greater Rajasthan which was formed by bringing together pre-Independence districts was inaugurated by Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 31st March 1949. The present Rajasthan came into existence in 1956 and the police forces of various states were merged to be called as Rajasthan Police.

In the initial years, Rajasthan Police was headed by officers on deputation and the first Inspector General of Police was Shri R.Banerji, who took over on 7th April 1949. He chalked out a common police code for the United State of Rajasthan in the Rajasthan Police Regulations.