Rajasthan high court recruitment 2022: Apply online for 2756 clerk, JA and JJA vacancies from Aug 22 onwards – Details here

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has recently released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for RHC, Junior Assistant for DLSAs and Clerk for RSJA and District Courts 2022. According to the notification, a total of 2756 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 2058 vacancies for Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies for JA Posts.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 14,600/ (fixed) as probationer trainees for a duration of two years. After the completion of training, they will be placed on the scale of Rs. 20800-65900 per month.

Also Read| IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Check vacancies, exam date, and application form here

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: qualification, age limit & upper age limit

To apply for the above posts, the candidate must be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent to an examination from any University recognised by the Government for the purpose and; must have a basic knowledge of computers. The age of the candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years.

The upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years in case of the members of the scheduled caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) and other backward classes (OBC) or more backward classes (MBC) or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or women candidates.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: What is the selection procedure?

A merit list of successful candidates for selection shall be prepared on the basis of total aggregate marks obtained in the Written Test and the ‘type-Writing Test on Computer (Speed & Efficiency Test). Those who will secure a minimum of 45% marks and 40% marks in case of Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes & Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the written test shall be eligible for appearing in the typewriting test on a computer.

Also Read| MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification released, apply at peb.mp.gov.in from Aug 1

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Breakup

Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) (Rajasthan High Court) – 320

Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy) – 4 Posts

Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) – 18 Posts

Clerk Grade 2 (Non TSP) District Court – 1985 Posts

Clerk Grade 2 (TSP) District Court – 69 Posts

Junior Assistant Non TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat – 343 Posts

Junior Assistant TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat) – 17 Posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court – hcraj.nic.in.

2. Now, Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section.

3. Then a page will appear, click on the notification that reads ‘RECRUITMENT – Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022’.

4. It will redirect you to the new page and then click on the online link.

5. Enter your personal details carefully and submit the application form.

6. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application and save it for future reference.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC and other creamy layer categories are required to pay Rs. 500/- while candidates belonging to the un creamy reserved category will have to pay Rs. 400. The amount of PWD, BC, is Rs. 350/-. All candidates are advised to refer to the official website of RPSC for more details.