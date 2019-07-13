Rajasthan govt to recruit over 3,800 revenue officials

The revised notification for the recruitment as per the new provisions of 10 percent' economically-weaker section' in the general category will be issued by the state subordinate and ministerial services selection board.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the recruitment of 3,835 posts of ‘patwaris’ (revenue officials) in the state. The previous government had approved the hiring of 2,000 revenue officials, but no recruitment was done, according to a statement.
The chief minister has given sanction for additional 1,835 posts, taking the total number of recruitment to 3,835, the statement said. Similarly, recruitment on 801 posts of clerk in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis under the agricultural marketing board.
The revised notification for the recruitment as per the new provisions of 10 percent’ economically-weaker section’ in the general category will be issued by the state subordinate and ministerial services selection board.
