Rajasthan govt approves guidelines for implementation of new urban employment scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved new guidelines for the implementation of ‘Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana’.

The scheme was announced by Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget to provide employment in urban areas on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Under the new urban employment scheme, 100 days of employment per year will be provided to the families residing in urban areas. The state government will spend Rs 800 crore per year on this ambitious scheme, an official statement said.

According to the new guidelines, in the scheme, the people in the age group of 18 to 60 years residing in the local body area will be registered on the basis of Jan Aadhaar card.

The work will be approved and executed through committees at the state and district levels under the scheme, the statement said.