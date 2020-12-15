  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan govt approves 1,500 more Community Health Officers posts – 7,810 vacancies in total

December 15, 2020 9:56 PM

In view of difficulty in conducting repeated examinations due the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of posts has been increased.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to add 1,500 additional posts in the recruitment process for Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM), officials said on Tuesday.

Now, instead of 6,310 posts for CHOs, a total of 7,810 posts will be filled on contract basis.

In view of difficulty in conducting repeated examinations due the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of posts has been increased. This will ensure services in health centres in far-flung areas of the state and provide more employment opportunities in the health sector to the local youth, Gehlot said in a statement.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, all health institutions up to the sub-health centre level in Rajasthan are to be made functional as ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ by 2022.

For this, the advertisement for the recruitment of 6,310 posts was issued on August 31 and a written examination was also conducted.

The contract workers will be paid honorarium and incentives under the provisions of Project Implementation Plan (PIP) of the NHM.

