Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2019 declared: Here’s how candidates may check their results online

The wait is over for thousands of candidates as the first counselling list for Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) has been declared. Those waiting for results may check it at official website bstc2019.org. Candidates who make to the list are required to submit admission fees from August 2 to August 5.

Candidates who are planning to apply for ‘upward movement’ may do so from August 6 to August 8. The exam this year was administered by Bikaner University.

Here’s how candidates may check their results

1. candidates may visit official website bstc2019.org

2. After logging into the site, they may click on counselling results.

3. After this, a list will appear showing a list of candidates

4. Candidates may download this and keep a print out for future use

According to reports, more than 7 lakh candidates took part in Rajasthan Pre- DElEd exam. The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam was released on July 3. The process of admission will be held to fill up in 1,550 government colleges and 19,370 private colleges.

Candidates who got 50 percent passing marks were eligible for counselling. The cut-off percent for reserved category candidates was 45. Admission will be given on merit and college chosen by the applicant.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s School Education Department (SED),in its latest recruitment drive issued notification for a number of teaching posts at official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The last date to apply was July 3. The recruitment procedure had started to select candidates for the posts of primary school suest teacher.

As many as 22150 posts were on offer by the Karanataka School Education Department.

As per the notification, all candidates applying for these posts must have completed their Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from any institute recognised by the government.