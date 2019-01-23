Indian Railways jobs alert! Modi govt announces massive 2.3 lakh vacancies; new upper-caste quota applicable

By: | Updated: January 23, 2019 6:18 PM

Indian Railways is all set to fill as many as 2,30,000 additional vacancies over the next two years. This is over and above the posts that are being filled as part of the ongoing Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) jobs drive.

Indian Railways have announced 2.3 lakh jobs for recruitment 2019-20 with new upper caste/general quota

Indian Railways jobs 2019 alert! Indian Railways, the largest employer in the country, is all set to fill as many as 2,30,000 additional vacancies over the next two years. This is over and above the posts that are being filled as part of the ongoing Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) jobs drive. What makes these new over 2 lakh railway jobs important is the fact that the new 10% quota system for EWS will be applicable on them. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, this will be the first major recruitment with the benefit of 10% reservations for EWS after the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which was recently passed by the Parliament during its Winter session. The railway recruitment drive will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will start between February-March, 2019 and will be completed by April-May, 2020. This will be for will 1,31,428 railway posts. The second phase will start between May-June 2020 and will be completed by July-August, 2021. This will be for 99,000 railway jobs.

With the new quota system for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the total reserved posts in the 2,30,000 number will be; about 34,000, 17,000 and 62,000 posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates. Around 23,000 railway jobs will be reserved for candidates from EWS sections.

The Railway recruitment will be for various cadres and minimum eligibility criteria will vary from certification from Industrial Training Institutes or Diploma/above in Engineering or Graduation in any discipline, depending on the post for which the candidate is applying.

The minister said that the lakhs of new railway jobs are in line with PM Modi’s in line with the vision to consistently expand the Indian Railways workforce to keep up with the manpower requirement and also ensure efficient execution of new Indian Railways projects. Including the ongoing railway recruitment drive, this would take the total number of railway jobs to almost 4 lakh in the next 2 years.

