Railways RITES recruitment 2020: Application invited for this post – salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Railways RITES recruitment 2020: The Ministry of Railways’ RITES has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of engineer. RITES is looking to fill up as may as 35 posts under this initiative. While the application process is on, the last date to apply is March 23.
Shortlisting of candidates will be done through eligibility criteria. Those candidates who are shortlisted will be called for the written test. This will be followed by the interview and then the medical test. The date for the written test has not yet been announced. The interview of candidates can be either in English or Hindi
Here’s how candidates may apply:
1. Candidates may first visit the official website rites.com
2. After this, they will have to click on the link online registration’ under ‘career’ tab.
3. Next, after moving into the next page, candidates may select the name of the vacancy they are applying, under ‘vacancy number’.
4. They may now fill up the form.
5. They may now click on the submit button.
6. Candidates may now submit the fee.
7. They may click on the submit button, after the completion of the process.
Age
The maximum age of candidates must be 40, as on February 1, 2020.
Educational
Candidates who are applying must have at least a degree in BE, BTech or Bsc in civil engineering with a minimum of two years of job experience. They are also required to have obtained at least 60 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates the cut-off marks is 50 per cent.
Salary
Candidates who are selected will get salary between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000
Exam Fee
Candidates are required to pay the exam fee Rs 600 as application fee. Candidates from reserved are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, plus the required taxes.
