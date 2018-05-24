Railways Recruitment 2018: RPF and RPSF SI vacancies announced; how to apply at indianrailways.gov.in

Railways Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways has released the official notification on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. (Website)

Railways Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways has released the official notification on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in – inviting applications for Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force Sub-Inspectors (RPF & RPSF SI) Recruitment 2018. A total of 1120 vacancies has been notified of which 819 posts are available for male candidates, while the rest 301 posts can be availed by female candidates. The online application will begin from 1 June 2018 and will end on 30 June 2018. The application shall be filled by the candidate only in English.

The candidates will need to qualify a Computer Based Test (CBT) that shall be held simultaneously for all Zonal Railways and RPSF. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post through official website or rpfonlinereg.org, on or before the last date of application process. More details about the recruitment process is mentioned below:

Name of the organisation: Indian Railway

Name of the posts: Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force Sub-Inspectors (RPF & RPSF SI)

Number of the posts: 1120

Male – 819 Posts

Female – 301 Posts

Official website: indianrailways.gov.in

Other website: rpfonlinereg.org

Pay Scale: Rs 35,400 plus other allowances

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized board

Age limit: 20 – 25 years

RPF & RPSF SI Important Dates:

• Online application start date: 1 June 2018 from 10:00 AM

• Online application last date – 30 June 2018 till 11:59 PM

• Computer Based Test – September and October 2018 (Tentative)

RPF & RPSF SI Application Process:

Candidates can apply online for the posts by following the steps mentioned below, once the application process begins:

Step 1) Log on to the official website – indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment in RPF/RPSF-2018’

Step 3) A new webpage will appear

Step 4) Select the post

Step 5) Read all important details and eligibility criteria for the respective post before applying

Step 6) Fill the application form

Step 7) Pay the application fee

Step 8) Submit the form

Examination Fee:

General category – Rs 500

SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Female/Minorities/Economically Backward Class – Rs 250