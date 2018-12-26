Railways jobs recruitment 2018: RRB Group D aspirants alert! Answer key will be released on this date

The answer key of Group D exams for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Indian Railways will be released in January first week. Candidates should note that the results are expected to be declared in the last week of January 2019, RRB official Angaraj Mohan confirmed the news to NDTV. More than one crore took part in the examination for recruitment to Level-1 or Group D posts, a feat for the Indian Railways which also happens to be India’s largest employer. Candidates can see the RRB Group answer keys on the official websites of various regional branches of the board. The boards released the revised RRB ALP results in the previous week.

In total, 1.89 crore applicants registered for the exam which was taken in over 400 centers, for 62,907 vacancies of Group D posts, as per the Indian Railways. The exams commenced in September 2018 and were completed in December 2018. According to the railways, 3-4 lakh candidates took the exam every day with attendance of over 60 percent.

The admit cards for the RRB Group D’s Computer-Based Tests were released on the official websites of various regional boards four days before the examination was to take place.

The examination was set up online with CCTV installed in the examination halls manned by trained invigilators. Additionally, flying squads were also deputed by the railways in keeping with the unprecedented scale of the examinations. Besides this, the admit cards also had Google link map to easily reach the examination centres.