Railways Jobs: NFR invites applications for 5,636 posts – check eligibility, age limit and other details

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: In good news for a large number of railway job aspirants, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for 5,636 apprentice posts. While the application process started from June 1, 2022, the same will continue till June 30, 2022. Interested candidates may apply at the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

According to an official statement, candidates are not required to send any physical copy of applications to RRC/Units. Also, there are seven divisions where candidates can apply. Among these include – Alipurduar (APDJ), which has 522 seats, Katihar (KIR) and TDH workshop (919 seats), Rangiya (RNY) – 551 seats, 1140 seats in Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/MLG (PNO) and Track Machine/MLG, 547 in Tinsukia, 1110 seats in New Bongaigaon workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN and 847 seats in Dibrugarh.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the above-said posts.

*Candidates must first log on to the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

*They then have to click on the link ‘NFR recruitment 2022’.

*Now, candidates are required to fill in the required details.

*After this, candidates will need to upload required documents in the given size.

*Candidates are now required to check the registration form.

*They will now be required to click on the submit button.

*Candidates are now required to save the registration form.

* Finally, candidates must download the registration form for future use.

Candidates must not be less than 15 years of age and must not have completed 24 years as on April 1, 2022. Candidates from the SC/ST categories will have 5 years of relaxation. Also, candidates must have at least passed class X exam from any recognised board or institute. They must also have a National Trade Certificate (ITI) issued by the National Council for vocational training or a provisional certificate from National Council for vocational training or State Council for vocational training. The registration fee of all candidates is Rs 100 (non-refundable).