Railways Jobs 2018: Central Railway announces new vacancies, check how to apply at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

The last date to file application is July 25.

The Central Railway has issued notifications for recruitment to 2573 posts of Apprentice. It invited online applications at ‘engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2573 slots.’ While the registration will start on June 26 at 11 am, the last date to file application is July 25. Candidates will be selected on basis of ITI marks in the Apprenticeship trade and percentage of marks in matriculation (with atleast 50 percent marks) .

Once the final merit list is completed, candidates who find their name in the list will be required to appear for verification of original testimonials uploaded and also Medical exam. Interested candidates must be in between the age group of 15-24 years of age. In case of SC/ST candidates, the upper limit is relaxable by 5 years and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs. 100. Women candidates, SC, ST, PWD, are not required application fees. Candidates can make payment by using credit card / debit card /SBI Challan/Internet Banking / etc. by sharing information as is asked . Candidstes will have borne the transaction charge for online payment if any.

Details can be checked from this link: https://www.rrccr.com/Upload/Act_Appt_2018_19.pdf

Vacancy Details

Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts

Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts

Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts

Solapur Cluster: 93 posts

Pune Cluster: 152 posts