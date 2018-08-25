Railway recruitment test delayed in Kerala due to floods, to be held on September 4

In a statement released by Railway Recruitment Board, all the candidates whose examination was cancelled on August 9 will be availed a free travel facility.

Railway recruitment test postponed: Battered by heavy flooding and torrential rains, there is some respite for Kerala’s Railway aspirants. The computer-based Railways exam which was postponed in Kerala has now been rescheduled to September 4, according to a PTI report. Now, around 30000 candidates who were unable to appear in the exam will be able to do appear for the same.

The Railways Recruitment exam began on August 9 and continued in phases on August 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21. The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31. Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the exam for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots and technicians. The Railways Recruitment exam was held for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians. In a statement released by Railway Recruitment Board, all the candidates whose examination was cancelled on August 9 will be availed a free travel facility.

The computer-based RRB ALP technician test is being 440 centres in 166 cities of the country. The Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill about 60,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

The devastating floods in Kerala since 8 August have claimed 223 lives and has forced lakhs of people into shelter camps. At least 223 people have lost their lives since August 8 in Kerala’s worst floods in decades, which also forced lakhs of people into shelter camps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an assistance of Rs 600 Crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was facing the biggest calamity in 100 years and the preliminary estimate of losses comes around Rs 20,000 crore.

Roads around 65,000 km have been affected due to Kerala floods which include 10,000 kilometres of national and state highways. The Kochi airport will remain closed till 26 August. The electricity supply remains affected across the state.