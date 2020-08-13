Railway Recruitment: South East Central Railway issues 432 vacancies for Railway apprentices

Applications have been invited from the interested candidates and forms are available online.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has brought good news for candidates looking for a career in the Indian Railways. More than 432 vacancies have been notified by the South East Central Railway and application forms invited for the post of apprentices in the Railway zone, according to various job portals. Various posts which have been advertised by the Railway zone include that of Plumber, Welder, Fitter, Stenographer among others. Applications have been invited from the interested candidates and forms are available online.

How to Apply

The window for submitting the online application has been provided for one month. Starting from August 1, candidates can apply online for the recruitment till August 30. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website of the South East Central Railway Zone to apply for the job. A link has been provided on the website for SECR apprentice application forms. After clicking on the application form link, candidates will need to fill in their educational and background details.

Eligibility Criteria

While the minimum age for applying for the advertised posts has been kept at 15, the upper age limit is 24 years. Age relaxations have also been provided for some reserve category students according to relevant government rules. As far as the educational requirement of the candidates is concerned, only those candidates who have completed their High School along with a diploma from one of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be eligible to apply for the recruitment. No information of any online or offline competitive examination has been released and candidates will most likely be selected on the basis of their marks in High School and relevant trade ITI diploma. A medical examination of the selected candidates will also be taken before their final recruitment.