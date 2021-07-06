Railway Recruitment Exam 2021: Seventh phase of RRB NTPC exam set to commence on July 23

Strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, like wearing face masks at all times, have been made mandatory for candidates, and the instructions in this regard would be uploaded along with the e-call letter.

Railway Recruitment Exams for NTPC Graduate and undergraduate posts: The seventh and last phase of Railway Recruitment Exams for filling up the vacancies for various Non Technical Popular Categories – NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts – is set to begin on July 23, the Union Ministry of Railways has announced. This would be the last phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1), and the Railway NTPC exam is scheduled to take place on July 23, 24, 26 and 31. Approximately 2.78 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Railway Recruitment Exams for NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts, the ministry added.

Before this, six phases of CBT-1 were conducted between December 28 last year and April 8, 2021, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol, and about 1.23 crore candidates had appeared during the tests conducted for 35,281 vacancies. The seventh phase had been delayed due to the severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The test would be conducted in 76 cities across the country and around 260 centres are being set up for it while keeping in mind the protocol of allowing the utilisation of only 50% capacity of these centres to ensure social distancing. The ministry added that they have also attempted to make sure that most of the candidates got centres located in their home states, and those who could not be accommodated have been allotted centres in neighbouring states.

Once the links on the Railway Recruitment Board’s website are made active 10 days before the exam, candidates would be able to view the exam city and date. Moreover, SC/ST candidates would also be able to download Free Travelling Authority then. E-call letters downloading would begin four days before the exam date. Apart from this, the candidates are also being provided necessary information in this regard over mail and phone messages. In order to ensure that candidates get authentic information, the ministry has advised candidates to only check the RRB website for information, where a help desk has also been provided for clarifications.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, like wearing face masks at all times, have been made mandatory for candidates, and the instructions in this regard would be uploaded along with the e-call letter.