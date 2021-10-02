RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Railways invite applications for 3,366 vacancies — check eligibility

Candidates with education qualifications higher than that prescribed are not eligible to apply. (Representative image)

RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment Notification 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) for Eastern Railway has invited eligible candidates to apply for vacancies in apprenticeship. Before applying, interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria for apprentice vacancies at the RRC’s official website. The cell has notified a total of 3,366 vacancies.

Applying for RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment: The application process for apprenticeship recruitment will start on Monday, October 4. The application will close at 6 pm on November 3. The cell has invited applications for apprentice vacancies for Sealdah, Howrah, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Malda, Jamalpur, and Liluah divisions.

How to Apply for RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates wanting to apply for RRC Eastern Railway apprenticeship vacancies will need to visit the cell’s official website and click on the “News & Updates” tab, followed by the “Personnel Branch” tab in a new window. On the new window, clicking on the “Click here for online registration” tab will open a page where all the required information needs to be filled. Following that process, the fee needs to be paid and the application submitted. Candidates must save the reference number for correspondence in the future.

RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the Class 10 exam under the prevalent 10 +2 system or any equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate. They must also have completed an ITI course in relevant trades from a NCVT/SCVT-approved institution.

Candidates with education qualifications higher than that prescribed are not eligible to apply. They must also be between 15 to 24 years old. However, candidates from reserved categories will get an age relaxation, as per government norms.

RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their average marks in matriculation and ITI examinations. The cell will not conduct any written exam or interview to fill the apprenticeship vacancies.