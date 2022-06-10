RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019 for Level 2, 3, and 5 on its website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of RRB- rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, The RRB NTPC CBT-2 examination for pay levels 2, 3, and 5 will be conducted from 12 to 17 June 2022 across the country.

RRB NTPC 2 Exam Date and RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card Date



The exam for Pay Level 5, 2, and 3, for Pay Level 5 for RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Ranchi and RRB Secunderabad will be conducted on 12 to 14 June 2022. For which, the board has already released the admit card between 8 to 10 June 2022.

The exam for Pay Level 5, 2, and 3, for RRB Ajmer, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Patna, RRB Bengaluru, RRB Jammu-Srinagar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Siliguri, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Malda and RRB Thiruvananthapuram will be conducted between 15 to 17 June 2022 and the hall tickets for the same will be made available between 11 to 13 June 2022.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as per the given dates using their credentials. Candidates can download NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019:



1. Visit the official website of RRB.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019 for Level 2, 3, and 5’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Candidates are required to enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

4. RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019 will be displayed on screen.

5. Download RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019 and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that they are required to carry a photo identity card on the day of the exam along with a hard copy of admit card. The board has also uploaded the details on the exam date and exam city on its official website. Candidates can go through the official website for more updates.

Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip which is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.