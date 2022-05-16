Railway Recruitment Board exams: Dates released for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level-5, 3, and 2 exam – Check details

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level-5, 3, and 2 exams: The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam dates for Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Level-5, 3, and 2. Candidates may check the official website rrbbnc.gov.in for dates.

According to RRB, while the complete datesheet is expected to be released in a few days, the exams will start tentatively from June 12, 2022. Only those candidates who have cleared the NTPC CBT 1 exam can appear for the exam.

“The 2nd Stage Computer based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who were shortlisted for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 12th June-2022 onwards subject to the prevailing conditions,” the official notification read

The exams are being held for nearly 35,208 posts, which include posts like timekeeper, clerk, goods guard, traffic assistant, commercial apprentice, station master, and typist. The notification has also asked candidates to be careful of fake websites and asked them to only follow up the official website of the RRB for future updates.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates”, it read.

Notably, the RRB had organised the Phase 1 Exam from December 28, 2020, the result of which was published by the RRB on its official website between March 30, 2022 and April 1, 2022. Nearly 7 lakh candidates were shortlisted for Pay Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.