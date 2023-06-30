Railway Recruitment 2023: Last date approaching soon! Vacancy details and all about the selection process here

Good news for individuals who wish to work in Railways, South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for various posts. SECR has released an official notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentices and the application window for the same will close soon.
SECR is running this recruitment drive under The Apprentice Act 1961 in the Nagpur Division. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment drive need to apply online by visiting the NAPS website – secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for SECR recruitment drive till July 7, 2023.
SECR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Fitter: 91 posts
- Carpenter: 40 posts
- Welder: 22 posts
- COPA: 117 posts
- Electrician: 206 posts
- Stenographer (English)/ Secretarial Assistant: 20 posts
- Stenographer (Hindi): 10 posts
- Plumber: 22 posts
- Painter: 42 posts
- Wireman: 40 posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 12 posts
- Diesel Mechanic: 75 posts
- Uphoisterer: 2 posts
- Machinist: 34 posts
- Turner: 9 posts
- Dental Laboratory Technician: 1 post
- Hospital Waste Management Technician: 1 post
- Health Sanitary Inspector: 1 post
- Gas Cutter: 4 posts
- Cable Jointer: 20 posts
- Secretarial Practice: 3 posts
SECR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed Class 10th examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent, ITI in relevant trades.
SECR Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts must be between 15 to 24 years of age. Notably, age relaxation will be provided for some selected categories as per government norms.
SECR Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection of candidates will be done on merit basis – average percentage of marks obtained by applicants in Matriculation and ITI exam.
For further details the candidates are advised to check official notification – https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1686045200720-act%20apprentice%20notification2023_2024.pdf.