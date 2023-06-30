Railway Recruitment 2023: Last date approaching soon! Vacancy details and all about the selection process here

Good news for individuals who wish to work in Railways, South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for various posts. SECR has released an official notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentices and the application window for the same will close soon.

SECR is running this recruitment drive under The Apprentice Act 1961 in the Nagpur Division. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment drive need to apply online by visiting the NAPS website – secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for SECR recruitment drive till July 7, 2023.

SECR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter: 91 posts

Carpenter: 40 posts

Welder: 22 posts

COPA: 117 posts

Electrician: 206 posts

Stenographer (English)/ Secretarial Assistant: 20 posts

Stenographer (Hindi): 10 posts

Plumber: 22 posts

Painter: 42 posts

Wireman: 40 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 12 posts

Diesel Mechanic: 75 posts

Uphoisterer: 2 posts

Machinist: 34 posts

Turner: 9 posts

Dental Laboratory Technician: 1 post

Hospital Waste Management Technician: 1 post

Health Sanitary Inspector: 1 post

Gas Cutter: 4 posts

Cable Jointer: 20 posts

Secretarial Practice: 3 posts

SECR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Class 10th examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent, ITI in relevant trades.

SECR Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts must be between 15 to 24 years of age. Notably, age relaxation will be provided for some selected categories as per government norms.

SECR Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on merit basis – average percentage of marks obtained by applicants in Matriculation and ITI exam.

For further details the candidates are advised to check official notification – https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1686045200720-act%20apprentice%20notification2023_2024.pdf.