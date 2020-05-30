Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply now for multiple posts in South Eastern Railway

After revision, the last date is June 23, 2020.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has issued a notification extending the last date for recruitment to several posts. The interested individuals who have not yet applied for the job can do now by visiting the official website at rrcser.co.in. After revision, the last date is June 23, 2020. Earlier, it was May 23, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application form- June 23, 2020

Exam:- Date not yet announced

Vacancy details:-

A total of 617 vacant posts is slated to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Loco Pilot: 167 Posts

Commercial Cum Ticket Typist: 24 Posts

Junior Clerk Cum Typist: 68 Posts

Senior Commercial. Cum Ticket Typist: 44 Posts

Junior Engineer (P. Way): 03 Posts

Junior Engineer (Works): 02 Posts

Junior Engineer (Signal): 01 Post

Junior Engineer (Tele): 01 Post

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit across all categories is 18 years. However, the maximum age limit for Unreserved category candidates is 42 years. For candidates belonging to the OBC and Scheduled Castes (SCs)/ Scheduled Tribes (STs), the maximum age limit have been capped at 45 and 47 years respectively.

Examination fee:-

There is no examination fee.

Exam pattern:-

There will be Computer Based Test (CBT). The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the CBT examination. There will be negative marking in CBT examination and marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

This is to inform that only serving regular railway employees of South Eastern Railway are eligible to apply.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of South Eastern Railway (SER) at rrcser.co.in.