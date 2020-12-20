Railway Recruitment 2020-21: Konkan Railways announce new vacancies; Check salary, other details

"A minimum residency period of 02 years should be completed on the date of notification for GDCE selection," reads the official statement.

The Konkan Railway has issued a notification for recruitment to the Electrical department. The candidates will be selected through General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE). The last date to apply for the job is January 15, 2021. The mode of application is online and the interested candidates are required to visit the official website of Konkan railway at konkanrailway.com.

Important dates:-

Date of notification- December 19, 2020

Last date to submit application form online- January 15, 2021

Vacancy details:-

A total of 10 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) will be fill up through the recruitment drive. Of them five seats are unreserved while remaining five seats (2 seats for OBC and 3 seats for SC).

Salary:-

The selected candidates will receive salary in the Pay Matrix Level 6 in 7th CPC (GP 4200/- in 6th CPC).

Educational qualification-

The willing applicants who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to have a Diploma in Electrical or Electronics Engineering. The candidates having a degree in the Electrical or Electronics Engineering can also apply for the post.

Eligibility criteria:-

Only regular serving employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited are eligible to apply for the above- mentioned post.

“A minimum residency period of 02 years should be completed on the date of notification for GDCE selection,” reads the official statement.

Age limit:-

For candidates belonging to general category, the upper age limit should not exceed 40 years while for candidates belonging to OBC category, the maximum age limit is 43 years. The maximum age limit for SC/ ST candidates is 45 years.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested individuals need to visit the official website of Konkan railway at konkanrailway.com.

(2) After visiting the official web page, one needs to click on ONLINE application under GDCE.

(3) The candidates are required to fill the necessary details as asked for.

(4) At the time of registration, the candidates should be in possession of Aadhaar Card.

(5) After filing all the details, the candidates are required to submit the application form.