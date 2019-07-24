Railway Recruitment 2019: RRC Western Railway offers fresh jobs at rrc-wr.com | Check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (WR) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at rrc-wr.com. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill in the application forms. The online application process started earlier this month and the same will end by July 30, 2019. The vacancy on offer is for the posts of Junior Clerk and Trains Clerk. It is important to note that all selected candidates will be paid according to 7th Pay Commission level. Check the details below to know more.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application Ends: July 31, 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Junior Clerk: 105 posts

Trains Clerk: 18 posts

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit will be 42 years for General candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

Junior Clerk: For this post, candidates should have completed their +2 examinations or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised institute. Typing proficiency in English /Hindi on the computer is essential.

Trains Clerk: For this post, candidates should have completed their +2 examinations or its equivalent with not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised institute.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Salary

Junior Clerk: Level: Level – 02

Trains Clerk: Level: Level – 02

Railway Recruitment 2019: Syllabus

a. Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement-Conclusion, Statement-Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

c. General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance-constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of Western Railways at rrc.wr.com. On the homepage of the railways, now click on the link that says Online/ E-Application. Click on the New Registration icon to fill your basic details. Fill the process and then submit your applications to complete the process.