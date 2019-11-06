Railway Recruitment 2019: RRC invites application for 2029 vacancies, know more details a rrc-wr.com

The application process began on November 8, 2019.

RRC Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Cell of North Western Railway has released a notification inviting application for several vacancies in Indian railways. They have announced a total of 2029 vacancies for the posts of ACT apprentice.

The interested candidates can apply to the vacant post through the official website of RRB Mumbai — rrc-wr.com.

RRC 2019: Important Dates

The application process began on November 8, 2019.

The last date of submission of application is on December 8, 2019 at 5 PM.

Total number of vacant posts: 2029

The vacancies are in posts of electrician, painter, mason, carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, welder, and several other posts in DRM Offices of Bikaner, Ajmer (434), Bikaner (422), Jaipur (487) and Jodhpur (374), BTC Carriage, Ajmer (150), BTC LOCO, Ajmer (52), Carriage Work Shop, Bikaner (33), Carriage Work Shop, Jodhpur (77).

RRC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC at rrcjaipur.in, details of the recruitment is provided there.

Step 2: Log in the website and fill-up the form with relevant details.

Step 3: Submit and keep a print out for future reference.

RRC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have a class 10 or 12 pass certificate from a recognised national or state board with 50 per cent marks. Along with that, marks obtained in ITI will also be taken in consideration. In case, two candidates have obtained same amount of marks, the older candidate will be given priority.

RRC 2019: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the exam should be between 15 to 24 years of age. However, reserved category candidates entitled for age relaxation as per government norms.

RRC Application Fee:

The unreserved candidates need to pay Rs 100 as application fee. SC, ST, female candidates and ex-servicemen need not pay any application fee.