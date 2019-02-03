Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF exam to take place on this date; check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment has invited aspirants to apply for the post of Constables in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates who did not apply for the posts on offer need to note that the online application for the posts has ended. All the candidates who have applied for the same can prepare for their examination as per the schedule. The exam is all set to be conducted in the months of February and March across different centres in the country. The posts on offer are open to both male and female candidates in different trades in Level 2 and 3 of 7th Pay Commission matrix. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Posts on offer-

A total of 798 Constable (Ancillary) posts are on offer in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF Salary-

Selected candidates in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force will receive Level 2 (initial pay of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) and Level 3 (initial pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) of 7th CPC pay matrix and usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

There are 4 phases in this recruitment process- (I): Computer Based Test (CBT), (II): Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT), (III): Trade Test and (IV): Document Verification. In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to clear all the four phases.