Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF exam to take place on this date; check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 4:18 PM

Railway Recruitment 2019: The written examination for Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be conducted soon at rpfonlinereg.org. Check exam date.

railway recruitment 2019, rrb, rrb recruitment, rrb je, railway recruitment 2019 apply online, railway recruitment 2019 junior engineer, railway recruitment 2019 online application form, railway recruitment 2019 group d, railway recruitment 2019 last date, railway jobs, jobs newsRailway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment has invited aspirants to apply for the post of Constables in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates who did not apply for the posts on offer need to note that the online application for the posts has ended. All the candidates who have applied for the same can prepare for their examination as per the schedule. The exam is all set to be conducted in the months of February and March across different centres in the country. The posts on offer are open to both male and female candidates in different trades in Level 2 and 3 of 7th Pay Commission matrix. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Posts on offer-

A total of 798 Constable (Ancillary) posts are on offer in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF Salary-

Selected candidates in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force will receive Level 2 (initial pay of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) and Level 3 (initial pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) of 7th CPC pay matrix and usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

There are 4 phases in this recruitment process- (I): Computer Based Test (CBT), (II): Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT), (III): Trade Test and (IV): Document Verification. In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to clear all the four phases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF exam to take place on this date; check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition