Railway Recruitment 2019: Over 2500 posts on offer by Northeast Frontier Railway | Check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts on offer at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested ones can visit the official website now and fill the offline application form. There are a total of 2590 Apprentice posts on offer. These Apprentice posts are on offer in trades like – Mechanist, Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Diesel, Mechanical, Painter, Electrician, Turner, Refrigerator and AC Mechanic, Lineman, Mason, Fitter Structural, Machinist (Grinder), Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance etc. It is to be noted that NFR Apprentice applications are invited through offline mode. Check the details below to know more.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date to Apply – October 31, 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Apprentice – 2590 Posts

Alipurduar – 437

Rangia – 328

Lumding – 1004

Tinsukia – 331

Bongaigaon – 156

EWS/BNGN – 185

Dibrugh – 149

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – 15 to 24 Years

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer should have completed their class 10th examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and ITI in relevant trade approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the over 2500 posts on offer by filling the application form and submit necessary documents. They need to submit the same on or before October 31, 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list that will be based on their scores.