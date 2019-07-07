Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple RRB jobs on offer across various zones at indianrailways.gov.in | Check detail

Railway Recruitment 2019: Here is your chance to join the Indian Railways! Apply now for various RRB jobs at indianrailways.gov.in. Check details.
Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of new RRB jobs at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can simply visit the official website of Indian Railways and from there they can visit the website of the zonal railway that they wish apply for. It is to be noted that candidates have been invited to apply for Walk-in interviews and the application process. Detail about the various zones have been mentioned below, candidates can check the same and then apply.
1. Central Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Last Date for Application: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)
Last date for receiving original DD and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)
- Post Details –
Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate (Works): 7 Posts
- Education Qualification –
– 4 years bachelors degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.
– 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration
– A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.
– Age limit: UR – 33 Years; OBC – 36 Years; SC/ST – 28 Years.
2. South Western Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Last date for application: July 15 , 2019
- Post Details –
Jr Clerk cum Typist: 117
Station Master: 42
Goods Guard: 20
- Education Qualification –
Jr Clerk cum Typist: The candidates should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks
Station Master: Graduate
Goods Guard: Graduate
Age Limit: 18 to 42 Years
3. North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019
- Post Details –
Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts
Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts
Lab Assistant: 1 Post
Pharmacist: 1 Post
ECG/Technician: 1 Post
- Salary –
Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)
Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level – 6)
Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level – 3)
Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level – 5)
ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level – 2)
- Education Qualification –
Nursing Superintendent – Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.
Health and Malaria Inspector – B.Sc. having studied chemistry as a main/optional subject in any branch of chemistry while undertaking the course.
Lab Assistant – 12th with science plus a diploma in Medical Lab Technology.
Pharmacist- 10+2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institute.
ECG/Technician – 10+2/Graduation in Science having certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/Cardiology Technology from a recognized University.
4. Western Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Last date for application: July 12, 2019
- Post Details –
Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts
BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts
BDTS (DSL): 1 Post
BSR (ELT): 1 Post
UDN (ELT): 3 Posts
NDB (ELT): 2 Posts
5. Western Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)
- Post Details –
Sr Resident – 12 Posts
- Education Qualification –
Sr Resident – Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI in the concerned Specialty, (ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI In the concerned Specialty, (iii) Post PG Qualification for SR in Super specialty ( G I Surgery & Gastroenterology ) (iv) The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.
6. South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019
- Important dates –
Last date for online application: July 15, 2019
- Post Details –
Copa – 90 Posts
Stenographer (Hindi) – 20 Posts
Stenographer (English) – 20 Posts
Fitter – 80 Posts
Electrician – 50 Posts
Wireman – 50 Posts
Electronic/Mechanic – 6 Posts
RAC Mechanic – 6 Posts
Welder – 40 Posts
Plumber – 40 Posts
Mason – 10 Posts
Painter – 10 Posts
Carpenter – 10 Posts
Machinist – 10 Posts
Turner – 10 Posts
Sheet Metal Worker – 10 Posts
- Education Qualification –
Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board and should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University or Institute.
– Age: 15 to 24 years
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.