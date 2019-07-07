Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple RRB jobs on offer across various zones at indianrailways.gov.in | Check detail

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of new RRB jobs at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can simply visit the official website of Indian Railways and from there they can visit the website of the zonal railway that they wish apply for. It is to be noted that candidates have been invited to apply for Walk-in interviews and the application process. Detail about the various zones have been mentioned below, candidates can check the same and then apply.

1. Central Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Last Date for Application: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for receiving original DD and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)

Post Details –

Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate (Works): 7 Posts

Education Qualification –

– 4 years bachelors degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

– 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration

– A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

– Age limit: UR – 33 Years; OBC – 36 Years; SC/ST – 28 Years.

2. South Western Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Last date for application: July 15 , 2019

Post Details –

Jr Clerk cum Typist: 117

Station Master: 42

Goods Guard: 20

Education Qualification –

Jr Clerk cum Typist: The candidates should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks

Station Master: Graduate

Goods Guard: Graduate

Age Limit: 18 to 42 Years

3. North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019

Post Details –

Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts

Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts

Lab Assistant: 1 Post

Pharmacist: 1 Post

ECG/Technician: 1 Post

Salary –

Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)

Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level – 6)

Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level – 3)

Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level – 5)

ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level – 2)

Education Qualification –

Nursing Superintendent – Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.

Health and Malaria Inspector – B.Sc. having studied chemistry as a main/optional subject in any branch of chemistry while undertaking the course.

Lab Assistant – 12th with science plus a diploma in Medical Lab Technology.

Pharmacist- 10+2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institute.

ECG/Technician – 10+2/Graduation in Science having certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/Cardiology Technology from a recognized University.

4. Western Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Last date for application: July 12, 2019

Post Details –

Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts

BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts

BDTS (DSL): 1 Post

BSR (ELT): 1 Post

UDN (ELT): 3 Posts

NDB (ELT): 2 Posts

5. Western Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)

Post Details –

Sr Resident – 12 Posts

Education Qualification –

Sr Resident – Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI in the concerned Specialty, (ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI In the concerned Specialty, (iii) Post PG Qualification for SR in Super specialty ( G I Surgery & Gastroenterology ) (iv) The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.

6. South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019

Important dates –

Last date for online application: July 15, 2019

Post Details –

Copa – 90 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) – 20 Posts

Stenographer (English) – 20 Posts

Fitter – 80 Posts

Electrician – 50 Posts

Wireman – 50 Posts

Electronic/Mechanic – 6 Posts

RAC Mechanic – 6 Posts

Welder – 40 Posts

Plumber – 40 Posts

Mason – 10 Posts

Painter – 10 Posts

Carpenter – 10 Posts

Machinist – 10 Posts

Turner – 10 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker – 10 Posts

Education Qualification –

Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board and should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University or Institute.

– Age: 15 to 24 years