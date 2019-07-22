Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple RRB jobs on offer at indianrailways.gov.in | Check salary, eligibility, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways in its latest recruitment drive has announced the selection of candidates to a number of posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways now to apply for the posts on offer. The different zones of railways are currently offering posts across Western Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northern Railway. Candidates can check the below-mentioned details and then apply for the posts on offer accordingly.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway

Important Dates

Online Application Ends: July 30, 2019

Post Details

Junior Clerk: 105 posts

Trains Clerk: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Clerk: For this post, candidates should have completed their +2 examinations or its equivalent with atleast 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognised institute. Typing proficiency in English /Hindi on the computer is essential.

Trains Clerk: For this post, candidates should have completed their +2 examinations or its equivalent with not less than 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognised institute.

Salary

Junior Clerk: Level -02

Trains Clerk: Level -02

Also read – UPSC exam 2019: All about Civil Services Mains examination | Check date, syllabus, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019: South Eastern Railway

Important Dates

Last date to submit applications: August 5, 2019

Last date to submit applications for applicants in far-flung areas: August 14, 2019

Post Details

Scouts & Guides in Grade Pay of Rs 1900: 2 posts

Scouts & Guides in Grade Pay of Rs 1800: 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Scouts & Guides in Grade Pay of Rs 1900: Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent exam with not less than 50% Marks in the aggregate.

Scouts & Guides in Grade Pay of Rs 1800: 10th pass from a recognized Board with National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass from a recognized Board with ITI for appointment in Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, S&T and Catering departments.

Salary

Scouts & Guides: Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Northern Railway

Important Dates

Last date for application: August 27, 2019

Post Details

Orthopaedic Doctor: 1 post General

Duty Doctor: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Orthopaedic Doctor: The candidate should have done MS Orthopedic from a recognized University.

Duty Doctor: Minimum MBBS is required.

Age limit: 50 Years

Salary

GDMO: Rs 75000

Specialist 1st year: Rs 95000

Specialist 2nd Year: Rs 1,05,000

Super Specialist: Rs 1,15,000

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts can visit the official website of the relevant Railway zone to fill in the application forms before the end of the last date and take part in the recruitment process.