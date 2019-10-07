Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple Apprentice posts on offer at indianrailways.gov.in | Check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The West Central Railways has invited application for multiple Apprentice posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of Indian Railway now and fill the application form for the same. It is to be noted that the application process for Apprentice posts under the West Central Railway ends on November 5, 2019. The Minimum educational qualification that candidates need for these posts on offer is their class 10th pass certificate. Check the details below to know more.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application for West Central Railway posts start – October 4, 2019

Online Application for West Central Railway posts ends – November 5, 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post details

Total Apprentice posts on offer – 160

Fitter – 70 posts

Welder (GAS & Electric) – 66 posts

COPA – 03 posts

Pinter – 11 posts

Machinist – 10 posts

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – 15 to 24 Years

Education Qualifictation needed –

For Fitter posts – Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have completed their class 10th exams with with minimum 50% marks and an ITI certificate in fitter trade.

For Welder (GAS & Electric) post – Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have completed their class 10th exams with with minimum 50% marks and an ITI certificate inWelder (G & E) trade.

For COPA post – Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have completed their class 10th exams with with minimum 50% marks and an ITI certificate in COPA trade.

For Pinter post – Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have completed their class 10th exams with with minimum 50% marks and an ITI certificate in Pinter trade.

For Machinist post – Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have completed their class 10th exams with with minimum 50% marks and an ITI certificate in Machinist trade.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of West Central Railway and submit their online application posts on or before November 5, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for Apprentice posts through a merit list that will be prepared after taking the average of a candidates percentage (marks) obtained by them in Class 10th.