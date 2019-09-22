Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary at indianrailways.gov.in | Check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts across various divisions at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railway and fill the online application for the posts on offer to take part in the recruitment process. The details for Northern Railway as well as for South East Central Railways has been mentioned below separately. Check detail and then apply on their respective websites.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Northern Railway Jobs

The Ministry of Railways, Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway, Delhi has invited application for over 100 Multi-Tasking Staff posts in the Catering Unit. Check the details below and then apply accordingly.

Important Dates –

Application Process ends: October 15, 2019 till 12 PM

Tentative date for written examination: After October 31, 2019

Post Details – Multi-Tasking Staff in Catering Unit

Catering Unit – Service Side: 94 Posts

Catering Unit – Cooking Side: 24 Posts

Salary – Candidates will be paid as per the Level 1 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC.

Age limit: 18 to 33 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI in Food Beverages/Food & Beverages Guest Services under CTS for Catering Unit – Service Side post. For the Catering Unit – Cooking Side, candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI in Bakery and Confectionery/Baker and Confectioner/Food & Production under CTS.

How to Apply –

Application Fees: Rs 500

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Northern Railways to fill the application form in the prescribed format.

Railway Recruitment 2019: South East Central Railway Jobs

The South East Central Railway, Bilaspur has invited candidates to apply for a number of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts. Check the details below and then apply accordingly.

Important Dates –

Last date for online application is October 13, 2019 Post Details –

Group ‘C’ (Level 2): 02

Group ‘D’: 08

Eligibility Criteria –

For Group ‘C’ (Level 2): Candidates should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or Higher qualification such as Graduate/Post Graduate degree OR IIT Passed in (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical and S&T departments) approved by NCVT or SCVT.

For Group ‘D’: For this post it is important that candidates have passed class 10th with National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) approved by NCVT OR 10th Passed with ITI (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical and S&T departments) OR 10th or IIT passed.

How to Apply –

Candidates can apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before October 13, 2019 in the prescribed format online.