Railway Recruitment 2019: Konkan Railway invites applications for multiple posts | Check salary, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited candidates for a number of posts at konkanrailway.com. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form for the same. The applications have been invited for the recruitment of Trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). it is to be noted that the candidates who wish to take part in the process need to send their applications on or before November 30, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Total Posts – 135

Maharashtra

BE(Civil) – 17

BE (Electrical) – 17

BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 13

BE (Mechanical) – 5

Diploma (Civil) – 12

Diploma (Electrical) – 15

Madgaon

BE(Civil) – 5

BE (Electrical) – 3

BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 2

Diploma (Civil) – 5

Diploma (Electrical) – 3

Karwar

BE(Civil) – 8

BE (Electrical) – 10

BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 3

Diploma (Civil) – 7

Diploma (Electrical) – 10

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

– Age limit: 21 to 25 years

– Candidates who have completed their graduation degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Signal & Telecommunications) or Diploma in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering can apply for this recruitment process. Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed educational qualification SHOULD NOT apply.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Stipend

Graduate Engineers – Rs.4984/- per month

Diploma Holders – Rs.3542/- per month

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: How To Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website at konkanrailway.com. Once the application process is completed, applicants should take print out of the successfully filled form, they can then upload relevant documents. They have to sent the same to office of Assistant Personnel Officer II, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, 4th Floor, Belapur Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400 614 by 5 PM on November 30, 2019.