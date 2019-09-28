Railway Recruitment 2019: Konkan Railway invites applications for multiple posts | Check salary, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple Trainee Apprentice Posts on offer by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited at konkanrailway.com. Check stipend, other details.
Railway Recruitment 2019: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited candidates for a number of posts at konkanrailway.com. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form for the same. The applications have been invited for the recruitment of Trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). it is to be noted that the candidates who wish to take part in the process need to send their applications on or before November 30, 2019.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details
Total Posts – 135
- Maharashtra
BE(Civil) – 17
BE (Electrical) – 17
BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 13
BE (Mechanical) – 5
Diploma (Civil) – 12
Diploma (Electrical) – 15
- Madgaon
BE(Civil) – 5
BE (Electrical) – 3
BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 2
Diploma (Civil) – 5
Diploma (Electrical) – 3
- Karwar
BE(Civil) – 8
BE (Electrical) – 10
BE (Electronis & Telecommunications) – 3
Diploma (Civil) – 7
Diploma (Electrical) – 10
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
– Age limit: 21 to 25 years
– Candidates who have completed their graduation degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Signal & Telecommunications) or Diploma in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering can apply for this recruitment process. Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed educational qualification SHOULD NOT apply.
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Stipend
Graduate Engineers – Rs.4984/- per month
Diploma Holders – Rs.3542/- per month
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: How To Apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website at konkanrailway.com. Once the application process is completed, applicants should take print out of the successfully filled form, they can then upload relevant documents. They have to sent the same to office of Assistant Personnel Officer II, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, 4th Floor, Belapur Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400 614 by 5 PM on November 30, 2019.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.