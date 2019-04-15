Railway Recruitment 2019: Important update for Indian Railway aspirants! Here’s what you should know

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: As a part of its latest recruitment drive, the Indian Railways has cancelled a couple of vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible railway job aspirants need to note that the vacancies have been cancelled in the Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts. Along with this, the last date of online applications has also been extended for the same posts. In order to miss any last minute rush, it is advised to the candidates that they fill the application form soon enough in order to not miss the deadline.

The Railway recruitment process for Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts will be done in a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be followed by a Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST), whichever is applicable. Document verification and medical examination will be conducted thereafter. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Revised Schedule-

Closing of Online Registration of Applications: April 22, 2019; till 23.59 hrs

Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through-

– Online(Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI): April 28, 2019 till 23.59 hrs

– SBI Challan: April 26, 2019 at 13.00 hrs.

– Post Office Challan: April 26,2019 at 13.00 hrs.

Final Submission of Applications: April 30,2019 at 23.59 hrs

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post cancellation details-

The Indian Railways, in view of the change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi has withdrawn certain vacancies of DLW. They are-

1. Staff & Welfare Inspector- 1 post

2. Junior Translator/Hindi- 1 post

All those candidates who have applied for the above mentioned Diesel Locomotive Works in the above categories are now allowed to modify their RRBs/Railways/PUs and category options. They are allowed to make the required changes till April 30, 2019. It is to be noted that in order to make the modification in the application, candidates will not be charged any fees.