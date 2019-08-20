Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways offers new jobs | Check details at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply Now for fresh vacancies in South East Central railways at indianrailways.gov.in. Check eligibility criteria, other details here.
Railway Recruitment 2019: The South East Central railways has invited application from interested candidates for various posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill the online application after reading all the important information mentioned on the notification. This recruitment process has been activated for selection of candidates to respective Departments/Units of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway. Check the details mentioned below to know more.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details
Total – 313 posts on offer
- For Nagpur Division
Fitter – 26 posts
Carpainter – 20 posts
Welder -20 posts
PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts
Electronics Mechanic – 4 posts
Power Mechanics – 2 posts
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts
Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts
Upholsterer (Trimmer) – 2 posts
Dearer – 2 posts
- For Workshop Motibarh
Filler – 5 posts
Welder 9 posts
Stenographer (English) – 1 post
Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date for Online Application – August 29, 2019 (6 PM)
Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
– Age: Between 15 to 24 years of age
– Candidates must have passed class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.
Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Application Fees – Rs 100
Interested candidates can fill the online application form on the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. For the fulfilment of the form, candidates will be directed to payment gateway of SBI to make payment.
