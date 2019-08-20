Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways offers new jobs | Check details at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The South East Central railways has invited application from interested candidates for various posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill the online application after reading all the important information mentioned on the notification. This recruitment process has been activated for selection of candidates to respective Departments/Units of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Total – 313 posts on offer

For Nagpur Division

Fitter – 26 posts

Carpainter – 20 posts

Welder -20 posts

PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts

Electronics Mechanic – 4 posts

Power Mechanics – 2 posts

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts

Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts

Upholsterer (Trimmer) – 2 posts

Dearer – 2 posts

For Workshop Motibarh

Filler – 5 posts

Welder 9 posts

Stenographer (English) – 1 post

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for Online Application – August 29, 2019 (6 PM)

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

– Age: Between 15 to 24 years of age

– Candidates must have passed class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – Rs 100

Interested candidates can fill the online application form on the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. For the fulfilment of the form, candidates will be directed to payment gateway of SBI to make payment.