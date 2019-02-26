Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways announces whopping 1.3 lakh posts across RRBs, RRCs at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways announces 1,30,000 posts.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways launches massive recruitment process for aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in as the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have announced a whopping 1.3 lakh posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details mentioned below and then apply for the posts once the recruitment process has been activated. The posts have been announced under 4 categories- NTPC, Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolation Category and the Level-1 posts. After going through the details below, candidates can visit the official website of the respective RRB or RRC to know more about the recruitment process.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC): This category includes posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Account Clerk, Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Traffic Assistance posts among others.

2. Para Medical Staff: This category includes posts like Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, among others.

3. Ministerial and Isolated Categories: This category includes posts like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), etc.

4. Level 1 Posts: Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/ Assistant in Various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman and level-1 posts in other departments.

While NTPC, Para Medical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated Category posts constitute of 30,000 vacancies.

On the other hand, Level 1 Posts have 1,00,000 vacancies.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Application process starts-

1. Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC): February 28, 2019; 10 AM

2. Para Medical Staff: March 4, 2019; 10 AM

3. Ministerial and Isolated Categories: March 8, 2019; 10 AM

4. Level 1 Posts: March 12, 2019; 10 AM

Railway Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Different posts mentioned above carry different Pay Levels and allowances as admissible as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix.