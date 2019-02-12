Railway Recruitment 2019: Government job alert! Indian Railways to release notification for over 1.3 lakh posts soon at indianrailways.gov.in

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: Are you looking for a government job? Here is your chance as the Indian Railways is all set to announce recruitment for more than 1 lakh posts at indianrailways.gov.in. In what comes as good news for job seekers in Indian Railways, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the official notification in the month of February itself. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to check the notification in the Employment Newspaper towards the end of this month, probably by February 23, 2019.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, an Indian Railways official said that they are currently working on the notification and the same is expected to be made public soon. He added that the reparative works for the notification is taking a lot of time and at the moment they have to calculate the exact number of vacancies according to the various departments. The officer further said that the Railway Recruitment Board also has to apply the reservations rules, especially after the newly announced EWS reservation.

This recruitment for over 1.3 lakh posts is a part of RRB’s recruitment drive that is aimed to fill 2.30 lakhs jobs in Indian Railways. Phase 1 of the same will be executed in February-March, 2019 itself. Phase 2 of the drive will be for the recruitment of the close to 1 lakh posts that will take place in May-June 2020 and the same will be completed by July-August 2021.

As of now, the Indian Railways is in the process of hiring candidates for over 1.5 lakh posts that include RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE job recruitments.