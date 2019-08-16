Railway Recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced | Check salary, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019 alert!

Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railway Job and Metro Job aspirants take note! A number of posts are on offer for eligible candidates across Noida Metro, South Central Railway, Western Railway and Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Varanasi. Mentioned below are the important details that candidates need to take note of before applying for the respective vacancy. Check the details and then apply acordingly.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) jobs

Important Dates – Last Date of Application: September 23, 2019

Classical Vocal: 1 post

Drama (Female Artist): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria – The candidate should have passed class 10th or its equivalent.

Rs.19900- Rs 63200,Level-2 How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application for through the official website of at dlrvrecruitment.org on or before September 23, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Noida Metro Jobs

Important Dates – Last Date of Application: August 21, 2019

Office Assistant – 1 Post

Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant – 16 Posts

Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 Posts

Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 Posts

Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 Posts

Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 Posts

Maintainer / Fitter – 9 Posts

Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 Posts

Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 Posts

Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 Posts

Accounts Assistant – 3 Posts

Office Assistant – Rs. 30,000/- per month

Station Controller /Train Operator – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

Customer Relations Assistant – Rs 30000/ PM fixed

Junior Engineer / Electrical – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

Maintainer – Rs 25000/ PM fixed

Accounts Assistant – Rs. 30,000/- per month

How to apply – Candidates are required to apply for Noida Metro Railway jobs through BECIL websites www.becil.com or www.nmrcnoida.com career section only before August 21, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: South Central Railway Jobs

Important Dates – Last date for application: August 26, 2019

21 posts are on offer through sports quota. Eligibility Criteria – Candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI. They should also have represented at state/ national, federation etc level.

Candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI. They should also have represented at state/ national, federation etc level. How to apply – Candidates who are eligible for the posts on offer can apply Online on or before August 26, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Western Railway Jobs

Important Dates – Last date for application: September 13, 2019

5 Posts in Level 4/5, Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 I 29200- 92300 as per 7th CPC [GP Rs. 2400/2800 (VI PC)]

16 Posts in Level 2/3, Pay Matrix Rs. 19900-63200 / 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC [GP Rs.1900/2000 {VI PC)]