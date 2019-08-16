Railway Recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced | Check salary, other details

Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer for Indian Railway job aspirants and Metro Job aspirants. Check details here and apply online.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Indian Railway Job and Metro Job aspirants take note! A number of posts are on offer for eligible candidates across Noida Metro, South Central Railway, Western Railway and Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Varanasi. Mentioned below are the important details that candidates need to take note of before applying for the respective vacancy. Check the details and then apply acordingly.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) jobs
- Important Dates – Last Date of Application: September 23, 2019
- Posts Against Cultural Quota –
Classical Vocal: 1 post
Drama (Female Artist): 1 post
- Eligibility Criteria – The candidate should have passed class 10th or its equivalent.
- Salary: Rs.19900- Rs 63200,Level-2
- How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application for through the official website of at dlrvrecruitment.org on or before September 23, 2019.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Noida Metro Jobs
- Important Dates – Last Date of Application: August 21, 2019
- Post Details –
Office Assistant – 1 Post
Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 Posts
Customer Relations Assistant – 16 Posts
Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 Posts
Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 Posts
Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 Posts
Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 Posts
Maintainer / Fitter – 9 Posts
Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 Posts
Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 Posts
Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 Posts
Accounts Assistant – 3 Posts
- Salary –
Office Assistant – Rs. 30,000/- per month
Station Controller /Train Operator – Rs 35000/ PM fixed
Customer Relations Assistant – Rs 30000/ PM fixed
Junior Engineer / Electrical – Rs 35000/ PM fixed
Maintainer – Rs 25000/ PM fixed
Accounts Assistant – Rs. 30,000/- per month
- How to apply – Candidates are required to apply for Noida Metro Railway jobs through BECIL websites www.becil.com or www.nmrcnoida.com career section only before August 21, 2019.
Railway Recruitment 2019: South Central Railway Jobs
- Important Dates – Last date for application: August 26, 2019
- Post Details – 21 posts are on offer through sports quota.
- Eligibility Criteria – Candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI. They should also have represented at state/ national, federation etc level.
- How to apply – Candidates who are eligible for the posts on offer can apply Online on or before August 26, 2019.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Western Railway Jobs
- Important Dates – Last date for application: September 13, 2019
- Post Details – 21 posts are offer through Sports quota
- Salary –
5 Posts in Level 4/5, Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 I 29200- 92300 as per 7th CPC [GP Rs. 2400/2800 (VI PC)]
16 Posts in Level 2/3, Pay Matrix Rs. 19900-63200 / 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC [GP Rs.1900/2000 {VI PC)]
- How to apply – The Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through rrc-wr.com before September 13, 2019.
