Railway Recruitment 2019 for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts ending soon at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is all set to end soon at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the posts can visit the official website now to fill the application form. It is important for the candidates to know that there shall be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable) and then a document verification and medical examination thereafter. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration ends: April 7, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Online payment of Application Fee closes: April 13, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Final submission of application date: April 16, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Categories: Tentative schedule between June – July 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern-

1. Professional Ability: 50 questions for 50 marks

2. General Awareness: 15 questions for 15 marks

3. General Intelligence and Reasoning: 15 questions for 15 marks

4. Mathematics: 10 questions for 10 marks

5. General Science: 10 questions for 10 marks

– Each question will be for one mark each

– 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer

Railway Recruitment 2019: Syllabus-

Mathematics:

Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern.

General Intelligence and Reasoning:

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making,

Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General Awareness:

Knowledge of Current Affairs, Indian Geography, Culture and History of India including freedom movement, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the

World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

General Science:

Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus).