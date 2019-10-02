Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply online for multiple Indian Railway job posts | Check details

Northern Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply Online at nr.indianrailways.gov.in for multiple posts on offer by the Indian Railways. Check details.
Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on behalf of the Northern Railways has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at nr.indianrailways.gov.in. The recruitment process is being conducted to select candidates for Level- 1 Multi Tasking Staff posts in Catering Units of Commercial Departments of the Northern Railways. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can visit the official website now and fill the application form as the same is currently active on the official website.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date for Online Application – October 15, 2019
Tentative Written Exam Date – After October 31, 2019
Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details
- Multi-Tasking Staff (Commercial Department, Catering Unit – Service Side): 94 posts
Level – Level 1 of the pay matrix of 7th CPC
Minimum Qualification – Candidates should have passed class 10th along with ITI in Food Beverages/Food and Beverages Guest Service under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS)
OR
10th Pass plus course in (i) Food & Beverages Service and (ii) Hospitality Assistant Modular Employable Skills (MES) under SDI as approved by NCVT
- Multi-Tasking Staff (Commercial Department, Catering Unit – Cooking Side): 24 posts
Level – Level 1 of the pay matrix of 7th CPC
Minimum Qualification – Candidates should have passed class 10th along with ITI in Bakery & Confectionary / Baker & Confectioner/Food Production (General) under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS).
OR
10th pass plus course in (i) Cook (General), (ii) Cook (Continental), (iii) Cook (Indian cuisine), under SDI as approved by NCVT.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
Candidate should be aged between 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2020.
Railway Recruitment 2019: More details about the posts
Period of Probation – None
Place of Posting – Selected candidates will be posted in Parliament House- Catering Unit, Commercial Department, Northern Railway, New Delhi
Scheme for Recruitment – The recruitment process shall consist of the Written Examination followed by Document Verification
Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer need to click on the box that is given at the end of the notification on the official website. They need to click on the undertaking and then proceed by clicking on ‘Apply Now.’ According to the official website — “Candidate Dashboard will appear as under in RED color which will turn into GREEN on step wise completion. Candidate may complete the Online application from Part I to Part IV with option to take print of the Payment slip and Application for future reference, if need be, in one go or in parts but must be completed in all respects within the last date given. Candidate to follow the instructions generated by software during the process of submitting ONLINE APPLICATION at every step.”
