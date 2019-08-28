Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple posts at indianrailways.gov.in | Check salary, last date

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer by the South East Central railways at indianrailways.gov.in. Apply now.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Last two days to apply for Indian Railway’s latest recruitment process. Interested candidates can visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for multiple posts on offer by the South East Central railways. The notification for the same has been released for engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 over Nagpur division and Workshop Motibagh of South East Central railways. A total of 313 slots are open for candidates. Check the details below and apply now as the application link will be deactivated soon.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Application Dates
Last date for online registration – August 29, 2019 (6 PM)
Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details
- Posts under Nagpur Division
Fitter – 26 posts
Carpainter – 20 posts
Welder – 20 posts
PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts
Electrician – 50 posts
Stenographer(English)/Secretarial Assistant – 20 posts
Plumber – 20 posts
Painter – 20 posts
Wireman – 20 posts
Electronic Mechanic – 4 posts
Power Mechanic – 2 posts
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts
Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts
Uoholstercr (Trimmer) – 2 posts
Bearer – 2 posts
- For Workshop Motibarh
Filler – 5 posts
Welder 9 posts
Stenographer (English) – 1 post
Railway Recruitment 2019: Training and Stripend
The training of selectedcandidates will be regulated according to standards/syllabus issued by Central Appenticeship Council. The candidates undergoing through training will be eligible for stipend as per precribed rules.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
– Age: Between 15 to 24 years of age
– Candidates must have passed class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.
Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Application Fees – Rs 100
How to Apply – Interested candidates can fill the online application form on the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. For the fulfilment of the form, candidates will be directed to payment gateway of SBI to make payment.
