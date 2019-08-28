Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple posts at indianrailways.gov.in | Check salary, last date

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: Last two days to apply for Indian Railway’s latest recruitment process. Interested candidates can visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in to apply for multiple posts on offer by the South East Central railways. The notification for the same has been released for engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 over Nagpur division and Workshop Motibagh of South East Central railways. A total of 313 slots are open for candidates. Check the details below and apply now as the application link will be deactivated soon.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Application Dates

Last date for online registration – August 29, 2019 (6 PM)

Railway Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Posts under Nagpur Division

Fitter – 26 posts

Carpainter – 20 posts

Welder – 20 posts

PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts

Electrician – 50 posts

Stenographer(English)/Secretarial Assistant – 20 posts

Plumber – 20 posts

Painter – 20 posts

Wireman – 20 posts

Electronic Mechanic – 4 posts

Power Mechanic – 2 posts

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts

Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts

Uoholstercr (Trimmer) – 2 posts

Bearer – 2 posts

For Workshop Motibarh

Filler – 5 posts

Welder 9 posts

Stenographer (English) – 1 post

Railway Recruitment 2019: Training and Stripend

The training of selectedcandidates will be regulated according to standards/syllabus issued by Central Appenticeship Council. The candidates undergoing through training will be eligible for stipend as per precribed rules.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

– Age: Between 15 to 24 years of age

– Candidates must have passed class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – Rs 100

How to Apply – Interested candidates can fill the online application form on the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. For the fulfilment of the form, candidates will be directed to payment gateway of SBI to make payment.