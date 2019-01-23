Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for RPF job vacancies at rpfonlinereg.org now – check 7th CPC salary, how to apply

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 6:10 PM

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply online for the recruitment of constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF) at rpfonlinereg.org. Application process ends on January 31, 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has invited candidates to apply for a number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) posts at rpfonlinereg.org. The applications are being invited for the recruitment of constables in RPF. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to take part in the process can apply for the same before January 31, 2019, 23.59 Hrs. The posts on offer are open to both male and female candidates in different trades in Level 2 and 3 of 7th Pay Commission matrix.

There are 4 phases in this recruitment process- (I): Computer Based Test (CBT), (II): Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT), (III): Trade Test and (IV): Document Verification. In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to clear all the four phases. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Posts on offer-

A total of 798 Constable (Ancillary) posts are on offer in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

  • Online registration closes: January 30, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
  • Tentative CBT date: February and March 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: RPF Salary-

Selected candidates in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force will receive Level 2 (initial pay of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) and Level 3 (initial pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) of 7th CPC pay matrix and usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can send in their application forms for the posts through online mode only. They also need to submit an application fee of Rs 200.

