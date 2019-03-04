Railway Recruitment 2019: Applications open for Para Medicals posts with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

Indian Railway aspirants take note! Railway Recruitment 2019 notification out for Paramedical category posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Check post details, 7th Pay Commission salary benefits.
Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has activated the registration process for paramedical category posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates interested in the posts can visit the official website to apply for the posts on offer. A total of 1937 posts are on offer for Paramedical categories. While the application process began today, the same will end on April 2, 2019. Meanwhile, the Indian Railway towards the end of February 2019 had announced around 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Indian Railways. The application process for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts began on March 1, 2019 and the same will remian open till March 31, 2019. Take a note of the below mentioned details to know more.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Important dates-
Online registration starts: March 4, 2019 at 10 AM
Online registration ends: April 2, 2019 at 23.59 Hrs
Closing of offline payment: April 4, 2019
Closing of online payment: April 5, 2019
Computer Based Test (CBT) date: Tentatively scheduled during 1st week of June, 2019
Railway Recruitment 2019: Post details-
Total- 1937
1. Dietician: 4
2. Staff Nurse: 1109
3. Dental Hygienist: 5
4. Dialysis Technician: 20
5. Extension Educator: 11
6. Health And Malaria Inspector Grade III: 289
7. Lab Superintendent Grade III: 25
8. Optometrist: 6
9. Perfusionist: 1
10. Physiothe-Rapist: 21
11. Pharmacist Grade III: 277
12. Radiographer: 61
13. Speech Therapist: 01
14. Ecg Technician: 23
15. Lady Health Visitor: 02
16. Lab Assistant Grade II: 82
Railway Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary benefits-
1. Dietician: Rs 44900
2. Staff Nurse: Rs 44900
3. Dental Hygienist: Rs 35400
4. Dialysis Technician: Rs 35400
5. Extension Educator: Rs 35400
6. Health And Malaria Inspector Grade III: Rs 35400
7. Lab Superintendent Grade III: Rs 35400
8. Optometrist: Rs 25500
9. Perfusionist: Rs 35400
10. Physiothe-Rapist: Rs 35400
11. Pharmacist Grade III: Rs 29200
12. Radiographer: Rs 29200
13. Speech Therapist: Rs 29200
14. Ecg Technician: Rs 25500
15. Lady Health Visitor: Rs 25500
16. Lab Assistant Grade II: Rs 21700
Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-
– Candidates should have requisite minimum Educational/Technical/Professional qualifications as directed in the notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the website.
– Required age limit as on 01.07.2019
Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website of any regional RRB at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbregonline.org, others
Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘Click here to Apply’ under Para Medical Categories
Step 3: Now click on ‘New Registration’
Step 4: Select any ONE RRB to Apply
Step 5: Follow the procedure and complete the registration
Note: For more details candidates can visit the official website of their Regional Railway Recruitment Board to know more.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.