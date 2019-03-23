Railway Recruitment 2019: Application starts for over 1 lakh Level-1 posts at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

Railway Recruitment 2019: Application process for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix starts!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) has invited candidates to apply for a number of Level 1 posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of the Indian Railways now to fill the form. Candidates can check the various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix and the eligibility criteria needed for the same in the details mentioned below. Candidates should make sure that they submit the filled in form before 23.59 hrs of 26.04.2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration starts: March 12, 2019

Online registration ends: April 12, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Online payment of application fees ends: April 23, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule September-October 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details-

Total posts on offer: 103769

1. Central Railway- 9345 posts

2. East Central Railway- 3563 posts

3. East Coast Railway- 2555 posts

4. Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro- 10873 posts

5. North Central Railway and DLW- 4730 posts

6. North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO- 4002 posts

7. North Western Railway- 5249 posts

8. Northeast Frontier Railway – 2894 posts

9. Northern Railway, DMW and RCF- 13153 posts

10. South Central Railway- 9328 posts

11. South East Central Railway- 1664 posts

12. South Eastern Railway- 4914 posts

13. South Western Railway and RWF- 7167 posts

14. Southern Railway and ICF- 9579 posts

15. West Central Railway- 4019 posts

16. Western Railway- 10734 posts

Railway Recruitment 2019: Stages of Exam for the Level 1 posts on offer-

The exam for the Level-1 posts offer will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). It is to be noted that the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Assistant (Workshop), Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical), Assistant Operations (Electrical), Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Signal & Telecom, Assistant Track Machine, Assistant TL &AC, Assistant TL & AC (Workshop), Assistant TRD, Assistant Works, Assistant Works (Workshop), Hospital Assistant and Track Maintainer Grade IV need to fulfill the following-

– Age limit: 18 to 33 years

– Minimum Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed class 10th OR they should have an ITI from an institution recognized by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Note: For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in.