Railway Recruitment 2019: All about government’s plan for over 2.94 lakh RRB jobs | Check details

Railway Recruitment 2019!

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways is currently undergoing the process of hiring candidates for over 2.94 lakh RRB jobs. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this week talked about the number of posts that were left vacant in the Indian Railways as of June 1. Goyal while replying to questions in the Lok Sabha told that as on June 1 more than 2.98 lakh positions were vacant in the Railways and that the recruitment process is going on or over 2.94 lakh employees.

The Indian Railway vacancies for various posts are filled through the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) as and when needed for the various Railway zones and boards in the country. As per the written reply provided by Piyush Goyal, there were 2,98,574 vacancies across A, B, C and erstwhile D categories at the Railways as on June 1, 2019.

Goyal while noting that the filling up of vacancies is currently going on said that the cadre strength is decided after taking into consideration various factors, including leave reserves and trainee reserves, according to a PTI report. He added, “The number of employees was 16,54,985 in 1991 and 12,48,101 in 2019. However, this has not affected the service of Railways.” He further said, “Examinations have been held for 1,51,843 posts and will be held for 1,42,577 posts in 2019-20, for which employment notification was issued in 2019, duly taking the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota into account.”

The Indian Railways in 2018-18 had initiated the recruitment for 2,94,420 vacancies, while currently, the process is going on for the selection and hiring of 2,94,420 employees. Piyush Goyal added that the output and quality of service depend not only on the workforce but also on the extent of use of technology and automation of systems. “Therefore, it is not correct to correlate the quality of service with employee strength,” he said.