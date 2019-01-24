Railway recruitment 2019-20: Whopping 2.3 lakh new RRB jobs with upper-caste quota announced; 5 things to know

Narendra Modi government has just announced a massive 2.3 lakh new Indian Railways jobs.

Railway recruitment 2019-20: Job seekers alert! Narendra Modi government has just announced a massive 2.3 lakh new Indian Railways jobs that will be eligible for the recently cleared upper-caste/general 10% quota. Over the next two years, the Railway Ministry will initiate fresh recruitment of around 2,30,000 more employees under various cadres of Indian Railways. The railway recruitment process will be carried out through RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) exams in two phases. These 2.3 lakh jobs are over and above the over 1 lakh railway jobs for which exams have already been conducted. This takes the total number of railway jobs in the next two years to around 4 lakh. Here are 5 things to know about the new RRB jobs for 2019 and 2020:

1) At present, Indian Railways has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598 employees, out of which 12,23,622 employees are on roll, while the remaining 2,82,976 posts are vacant. Currently, recruitment drive is going on for 1,51,548 posts, leaving 1,31,428 posts still vacant. Also, around 53,000 and 46,000 railway employees are likely to retire in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively, creating an additional vacancy of around 99,000 employees. Thus, over the next two years, there will be a vacancy for around 2,30,000 employees.

2) The first phase of fresh railway recruitment is likely to be initiated in the months of February and March 2019 for 1,31,328 number of posts. As per the government’s reservation policy, nearly 19,715, 9,857 and 35,485 vacancies will be reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates respectively. Also, as per 103rd Constitutional Amendment which has been recently passed by the Parliament, 10% of these vacant posts i.e. around 13,100 posts shall be filled in from those belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This cycle will get over by April-May, 2020.

3) Once the first phase of the fresh recruitment drive of 1,31,328 staff is completed, the second phase will be initiated under which, 99,000 personnel will be recruited against the vacancies arising out of retirements. As per the government’s reservation policy, nearly 15,000, 7,500, 27,000 and 10,000 vacant posts will be reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates respectively.

4) According to the Railway Ministry, the recruitment drive will be held for various cadres. The minimum eligibility criteria for these vacant posts will vary from certification from Industrial Training Institutes or Diploma or above in Engineering or Graduation degree in any discipline, depending on the vacant post for which the person is applying.

5) With railway recruitment of 1,31,328 people under first phase and 99,000 people under second phase, nearly 2,30,000 direct jobs will be created. The move will result in an increase in efficiency and investment, which will give a boost to the regional economies. Also, with a boost in railways connectivity, the economic potential of regions will be integrated and will give further rise to job opportunities for the country’s youth.

According to the Railway Ministry, these recruitment drives will fix long-standing issues of overtime work, low efficiency, delay in project implementation as well as constraints on upgradation. With investment growth in the national transporter being threefold since the year 2014, the need for recruitment have also increased. Therefore, the move will result in job-led growth as well as expansion of Indian Railways.